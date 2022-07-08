When the Ulman Cycling group called a couple weeks ago and wanted to know if the Audubon United Methodist Church could host them overnight, we said yes. Our plan was a 6:30 p.m. arrival, followed by a home-cooked spaghetti supper provided by the Audubon Lions, a shower at our local high school, a good night’s sleep and breakfast provided by the church around 6 a.m. The congregation also gathered some food for snacks to be consumed on the following day’s ride.
All that changed with one positive COVID test among the bicyclers. Supper was almost done when we were notified; the Ulman group was their way to a campsite to rest, regroup and reorganize. The Ulman van closest to Audubon came and picked up supper. The Lion’s cooks had packaged the meal for easy transportation. The gathered snacks were sent along. The next morning an oatmeal breakfast with all the fixin’s, was prepared and delivered to the Ulman camp by a church family.
The Ulman Foundation’s mission is “We change lives by creating a community of support for young adults, and their loved ones, impacted by cancer.” The link to their website is ulmanfoundation.org. The motto of the Lion’ Club International is “We Serve.” And the Audubon United Methodist Church’s Vision Statement is “To Make Christ-Centered relationships in our community.” This was a great way for two local organizations to work together to further the aims of all three groups.