Here's a brief look at the today's contest pitting Audubon vs. Exira-EHK today at Exira:
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK will be looking to rebound from its first loss of the year, a 64-12 decision to Woodbine. The Tigers built a 42-6 halftime lead and cruised in the second half, as the Spartans gave up six touchdown passes by Cory Bantam.
Trey Petersen had a 1-yard touchdown run, and connected with Ty Kingery on a 14-yard pass for the other score for the Spartans. The Spartans were held to 153 total yards, including just 20 on the ground, so look for coach Tom Petersen's team to focus on improving offensive output.
Trey Petersen has been averaging 142 yards per game passing and had six touchdown passes. He also averaged 98 yards on the ground in the first two games, which were wins over Griswold (59-8) and West Harrison (40-34), but was held to 19 against Woodbine.
Braxton Marxen (19 tackles, 4.5 for loss and two sacks), Alex Hansen (14.5 tackles, four for loss) and Derrek Kommes (two interceptions) have been the defensive leaders through the Spartans' first three games.
AUDUBON
Audubon solidified its No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press' new Iowa eight-man poll after a 63-20 rout of Fremont-Mills, a team that entered the season ranked and as the defending state runner-up.
Gavin Smith had six touchdowns, five on the ground on 182 yards rushing and another through the air, in picking up the victory on homecoming night. Matthew Beisswenger had a 51-yard touchdown reception on his lone catch of the game. Smith had a great game on defense with 10.5 total tackles.
For the season, Smith has picked up 751 total yards, including 273 passing and 478 rushing, and 16 total touchdowns. Carter Andreassen (246 yards rushing, four TDs) and Beisswenger (160 yards receiving, three TDs) have been the primary offensive threats. Beisswenger also has a 26-yard field goal to his credit.
Cooper Nielsen has 6.5 tackles for losses and two quarterback sacks among his team-high 14.5 tackles, tying with Gavin Larsen's 14.5 total tackles. Six different Wheelers have forced turnovers, each getting one apiece and evenly split between fumble recoveries and interceptions.