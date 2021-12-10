On Dec. 1, the Audubon County Hospital Foundation members distributed wreaths from their annual fundraiser. Community members picked up their pre-ordered wreaths at the Audubon Recreation Center. These individually decorated wreaths were created by Jodi (Best) Wilson from The Market, in Exira.
Foundation Director, Susan Greving said, “We are so pleased with the fundraiser this year. The Foundation board members would like to thank the community for coming out to support Audubon County Memorial Hospital by purchasing a Holiday Wreath. Jodi (Best) Wilson is wonderfully creative. Her wreaths are so festive! I hope everyone enjoys them all season long.”
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward the purchase of the Aurora Four Surgical Light and Freedom Booms for Audubon County Memorial Hospital’s Operating Room. For more information or if you would like to make a donation, please contact Foundation Director, Susan Greving at grevings@acmhhosp.org.