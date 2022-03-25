ELK HORN – The Exira-EHK girls track team are excited to compete this year, despite having just five runners on the team.
Last season, the Spartans won first place in the 4X400 in the Rolling Valley Conference meet and placed second in the distance medley. The Spartan girls were also able to consistently lower their times throughout last season which helped them reach these milestones at conference.
This year, their limited team seems to be their greatest weakness but head coach Cory Bartz seems to think differently.
“Our biggest weakness this year is that all of the girls are middle distance runners. As long as we continue to work on and improve our form, we should be able to peak for the state qualifying meet,” said Bartz.
Returning Senior Macy Emgarten is exited to run in some new events and have one last opportunity to run with her friends. Ella Petersen is eager to see what they can accomplish this year with their significantly smaller team. Gemini Goodwin is hopeful to just get some wins under their belts throughout the season.
“I hope that we can have a lot of fun this year. We obviously can’t win the whole meet but we can definitely win some races despite how small our team is. It will be really exciting to see how we do together and find the best way to work as a team,” said Goodwin.
Like the Spartan boys team, their RVC meet on May 2 is the biggest and most anticipated event of the year. This gives them the opportunity to see how they match up against teams of the same size and ability. All of the girls are excited to work together to do their best this year. Having a smaller team won’t stop them from trying their hardest, giving it their all and achieving each of their own individual goals for the season.