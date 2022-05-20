Caring. Passionate. Helpful. Patient. Kind. Genuine. Positive. Knowledgeable. A ray of sunshine. These are just a few of the words patients and co-workers use to describe Michelle Price, LPN, Recovery Center nurse at Manning Regional Healthcare Center. Michelle recently received the DAISY Award, recognizing her exceptional role as a nurse at MRHC.
Michelle’s excellent care as a nurse has never gone unnoticed – Recovery Center clients frequently share their praises about the great care she provides.
“I’ve never left her office feeling anything but happy and thankful she is in the nursing field.”
“Michelle has made a huge impact in my recovery.”
“Michelle always has patients’ best interests in mind!”
These testimonials, among many others made Michelle the perfect recipient for the 2022 DAISY Award, a program that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide every day.
“The abundance of good reviews from clients, watching her positive attitude and good work ethic, and the times clients would be sad to see that she’s gone for a day (which is rare – but you can tell a difference) prove that it’s not the same without Michelle,” shared the Recovery Center staff.
About the DAISY Award
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the autoimmune disease ITP in 1999.
During his hospitalization, the Barnes family deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. More than 2,500 health care facilities in 15 countries and 50 states now honor extraordinary nurses with The DAISY Award.
DAISY Award Honorees are recognized within their department, receive an award certificate, and are publicly recognized. Michelle was surprised with this award by her co-workers and family on May.
Eligibility
All nurses who exemplify MRHC’s mission and values and demonstrate our vision daily are eligible to be nominated. DAISY Award honorees are nurses who provide compassionate and remarkable care while demonstrating clinical excellence. Anyone, including patients, patients’ family members, staff members, physicians, visitors, and volunteers, are welcome to nominate any nurse whom they believe is deserving of the award.