Caring and Sharing, a volunteer organization since 1984, distributed Christmas bags on Dec. 14 at the Memorial Building. Donations are given by individuals, churches and other organizations in Audubon County.
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:45:15 AM
- Sunset: 04:54:04 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Cloudy. High 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:45:15 AM
Sunset: 04:54:04 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:45:37 AM
Sunset: 04:54:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:45:57 AM
Sunset: 04:55:22 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 20mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:46:15 AM
Sunset: 04:56:04 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NW @ 15mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:46:30 AM
Sunset: 04:56:49 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:46:44 AM
Sunset: 04:57:35 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:46:55 AM
Sunset: 04:58:22 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
