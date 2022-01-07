The year of 2021 saw the completion of Audubon County Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) retrofit. Unfortunately, for COVID-19 safety reasons the Hospital was unable to host an open house for the community to see the updated ED before the grand re-opening. Hospital employees, Board of Trustee and Foundation representatives, and Audubon community leaders came together to celebrate with a ribbon cutting.
The emergency department (ED) retrofit is a total redesign of the Emergency Department. The project has made the ED safer and more efficient with three separate patient rooms to improve patient access, privacy, and security. Each room is larger in size to allow staff more room to maneuver around the patient and includes new state-of-the art equipment.
Another key feature of the project is an upgraded HVAC ventilation system which provides negative pressure in each room. This system works as an infection prevention and control measure by containing and preventing contaminated air from leaving the emergency department and filtering into the rest of the hospital. It also regulates the heating, ventilating and air conditioning more efficiently throughout the entire facility.
Look for the complete article in Audubon County Memorial Hospital’s winter magazine, Engage, coming to your mailboxes mid-January!