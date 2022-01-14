AUDUBON — The bridge on North Division Street which leads to the Audubon County Fairgrounds is set for replacement after the Audubon City Council approved the next steps in bonding for the city’s share of the cost of the bridge, and to refinance some earlier bonds at the current lower rate.
According to City Clerk Joe Foran, there were no verbal or written comments during a public hearing on the issuance of not to exceed $1,000,000 in general obligation bonds at the Audubon City Council meeting this week.
The council went ahead and passed a resolution to take further action on the bonds, and awarded the contract for the replacement bridge on North Division Street across Bluegrass Creek to Dixon Construction of Correctionville in the amount of $1,382,652.40.
The city’s share of the cost will be about $400,000 when fees are included.
The council learned last spring that they would be getting help with the cost of the bridge.
Mayor Barb Jacobsen said the city had been notified that funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation had come through for the replacement of a bridge in town near the Audubon County Fairgrounds.
The bridge on North Division Street over Bluegrass Creek is the main access to the Audubon County Fairgrounds, and is used by an area farmer who lives west of the city.
Further complicating the issue is a road that could be a secondary access to the fairgrounds, but is also weight limited.
Demolition work is expected to begin soon, and the wooden bridge will be replaced by a concrete one.