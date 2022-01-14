Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday Morning... .A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa today into early Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall. Travel impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially during afternoon school departures and the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Much of northern, central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&