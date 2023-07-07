The Audubon County Fair Board is excited to host the first annual Kick-off Supper during the 2023 Audubon County Fair. This event will take place on Thursday, July 13th, and all are welcome to participate in the fun. This supper will be the official fair kick-off and a celebration of the fair sponsors who donate funds and their time to put on the annual week-long event. Throughout the evening we will honor the 4-H members who bring countless projects to the fair, crown the new fair queen, host a pie auction, officially open up the exhibit barns, and much more.
Enjoy cocktail hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a meal to follow, including steaks and Windsor chops grilled by the Audubon County Cattlemen and Audubon County Pork Producers, different sides provided by Jans Catering as well as cake provided by The Bakery on Broadway. Tickets are just $10, and children under 18 get in free. You can currently purchase tickets at the Audubon County Extension Office, and some tickets will be available at the tent.
“The Audubon County Fair Board works hard each year to promote the community and agriculture’s importance in our everyday lives. We continue to build our county fair year after year and are proud of the improvements we have made. I would like to personally invite you to join us on Thursday night of the fair to celebrate our community!” said Greg Jensen, Audubon County Fair President.
The Kick-off Supper is something new and exciting, but ultimately, the Audubon County Fair Board hopes to provide a relaxing evening for family, friends, and the community to get together and celebrate the wonderful kids who make up the 4-H program, thank the fair’s sponsors, and give potential fairgoers an early peek into what’s to come for the next few days.
“Officially kicking off the fair with an event like this will be really special and something we hope will be an annual occasion. We have rented a large tent and have a few other surprises planned. It will be a great night, and I hope all who can will join us!” said Taylor Hanson, Audubon Count Fair Board Treasurer.
Get your tickets now for the Audubon County Fair Kick-off Supper on Thursday, July 13th, and return for more fun throughout the Audubon County Fair from July 14th to 16th!