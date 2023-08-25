A free seminar will be offered by the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Audubon County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 from 7 to 9 p.m.
“Welcome to Medicare” topics will cover: Medicare Parts A & B benefits; Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D); Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicare Supplement Insurance; Identify Medicare Fraud, Errors and Abuse.
The seminar will take place in the Community Health Center on the first floor at Audubon County Memorial Hospital at 515 Pacific Ave., Audubon.
Registration is required by Sept. 5, 2023 by calling 712.563.5309.
Mark your calendar to attend the free seminar welcoming you to Medicare.