AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Memorial Hospital is doing well during the pandemic when it comes to vaccinations, supplies and keeping staff working.
CEO Suzanne Cooner gave the annual report to the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, and said hospital staff were able to get a majority of the 65 and older population vaccinated quickly at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We were able to get a lot of our people vaccinated very quickly,” Cooner said. “A lot of communities didn’t have that fortune, but because we’re small, we got to the point that about 96% of people 65 and older were vaccinated very quickly. And that was primarily due to just the hard work of the staff.”
She said the hospital had enough cash on hand that they didn’t have to lay off any employees at the beginning of the pandemic, and was able to use CARES Act funding to purchase personal protective equipment and other supplies.
“We used a lot of the funding for purchasing PPE, supplies and equipment,” she said. “We got ahead of it very early on and over-purchased things which was very fortunate for us.”
She said the relationship with public health, which is shared with Guthrie County, has been great, especially with testing at clinics offered by public health officials which has been greatly in demand recently.
Cooner said one concern was that it was difficult to transfer patients because there were a limited number of beds in hospitals they typically worked with and — Midwest Ambulance.
The company, which has a station in Audubon, had signed a contract with Cass County, Cass Health and the city of Atlantic for ambulance service, and that meant it had limited services available in Audubon. The hospital utilizes volunteer ambulance service as well but that is also limited. They are also working with Life Flight officials to transport patients.