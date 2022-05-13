Todd and Shannon Nelsen of Audubon, have the pleasure of announcing the marriage of their daughter, Josie Michele Nelsen, to Steven John Lindberg, the son of Steven and Mary Rose Lindberg of Hinsdale, Ill. The wedding will be on May 20, 2022 in Denver, Colo.
Grandparents are David and Joene Bohlmann of Manning; Thomas Nelsen of Audubon and the late Betsy Nelsen; Robert Lindberg of Seminnole, Fla., and the late Lois Lindberg; the late Joseph Shaheen and the late Dolores Shaheen; and the late Theodore Zberanowsky.
Josie is an account engineer for FM Global and Steven is an account manager for CBRE. They are making their home in Denver, Colo.