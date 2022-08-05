Audubon resident Delbert Christensen didn’t know what the future would hold when he agreed to join the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Board of Directors in August 2006. Renewable Energy Group (REG) was a biodiesel business located in Ralston, Iowa that had just become an independent company earlier that month after previously existing as an arm of West Central Cooperative (today Landus Cooperative). Christensen at the time was serving as a member of the West Central Board of Directors, so he knew the elements of the business, but he had no idea that the next decade and a half would lead REG to becoming one of the most successful biofuels businesses in the country, and arguably, the world.

