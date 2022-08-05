Audubon resident Delbert Christensen didn’t know what the future would hold when he agreed to join the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Board of Directors in August 2006. Renewable Energy Group (REG) was a biodiesel business located in Ralston, Iowa that had just become an independent company earlier that month after previously existing as an arm of West Central Cooperative (today Landus Cooperative). Christensen at the time was serving as a member of the West Central Board of Directors, so he knew the elements of the business, but he had no idea that the next decade and a half would lead REG to becoming one of the most successful biofuels businesses in the country, and arguably, the world.
Biodiesel is a cleaner alternative to traditional petroleum diesel, created from soybean oil, and other fats and oils. The West Central team in the late 1990s and early 2000s gets much of the credit for the existence, and success, of biodiesel today. At that time, West Central was crushing soybeans at their Ralston facility to produce soybean meal for animal feed. While the soybean meal was a great product for the livestock industry, it left a hefty amount of soybean oil, which didn’t have much of a purpose at the time. The team at West Central knew they needed to do something, so they invested in soybean oil refinement, and eventually began producing biodiesel which could be used in diesel engines.
In 2006, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was formed as an independent business, raising $100 million in private equity for growth- at the time the largest investment in the biodiesel industry. Christensen knew the business had potential, so he agreed to join the Board.
Over the course of the next several years, the business saw impressive growth, adding biorefineries in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Texas. In 2012, the business went public and began trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol REGI.
“The rate at which the business grew during the early years was nothing short of impressive,” said Christensen. “When I joined the Board of Directors in 2006 we had wholly owned production volume of 12 million gallons. By the time we became a public company in 2012, our production volume was over 200 million gallons.”
The next several years saw equally impressive growth, with additional growth in Iowa, Louisiana, Washington and Wisconsin. In 2016, the business reached $2 billion in annual revenue for the first time and in 2021, over $3 billion.
This impressive growth in the last five years really put REG on the map, outside of just the biofuels industry. Bigger businesses like Casey’s and FedEx were starting to use REG’s fuels, media wanted to hear the lower carbon story, and investors and analysts were knocking on the door to learn more. The world has started demanding lower carbon fuels, and REG’s fuels were a viable solution.
At the end of 2021, Christensen announced his intentions to retire from the Renewable Energy Group Board of Directors, but his work wasn’t finished. In February 2022, Renewable Energy Group publicly announced that Chevron, a major player in the oil and gas space, had intentions to acquire REG later in the year for $3.15 billion. The acquisition officially happened on June 13, 2022. Chevron has a goal of producing 100,000 barrels of renewable fuels/day by the year 2030, and they are excited for Renewable Energy Group to help them on that journey.
For Christensen, he’s excited for the additional time he will have at home with his family, and watching from the sidelines how the business will continue to thrive as part of the Chevron family.
“If you would have told me 20 years ago that REG was going to go from a small startup in Ralston, Iowa to being purchased by one of the largest companies in the world, I would have laughed,” said Christensen. “It was a huge honor to be part of the REG family for the last 20 years, and I can’t wait to see what the future for the business holds.”