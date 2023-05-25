The "Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up" event or a vehicle show featuring trucks, cars and tractors was held at Waspy's Truck Stop near Audubon on May 20. Visitors saw a variety of all types of vehicles at the event including a Model T, a Harley Ferguson Tractor, and a vehicle with the name "Ol' Budget Bucket."
Trucks, cars and tractors
Jennifer Nichols
