Exira High School Class of ’72 celebrated their 50th class reunion on Saturday July 2 at Waspy’s The Feed Mill Restaurant in Audubon. 30 classmates and their guests attended. They enjoyed a fantastic meal prepared by The Feed Mill and Two Palms Grilling. Also plenty of socializing and reminiscing before and after dinner. Class of ’72 boasts the largest class at EHS back in the day – 72 students. However 11 classmates are lost over the years. They were remembered and honored: Dave Petersen, Steve Knudsen, Janice Olsen, Melissa Madsen, Chuck Crees, Denny Krogh, Dennis Hays, Bruce Nelson, Valerie Clayton, Ronnie Riesgaard and Beth St John.
