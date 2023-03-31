Dec. 29, 1944 – Feb. 17, 2023
Graveside services for Gary Wayne De Vilbiss, 78, were held at the East Linn Cemetery in Redfield on March 25, 2023.
Gary Wayne De Vilbiss, the son of Luther Martin De Vilbiss and Ruth Maxine (Bennett) De Vilbiss, was born Dec. 29, 1944, in Ankeny, and died Feb. 17, 2023, at his home in Audubon, under hospice care at the age of 78 years, 1 month, and 18 days.
Gary was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Redfield. He attended the Redfield Community Schools and the Redfield High School. Following his schooling he worked at the Redfield Brickyard and later at the foundry in Perry.
On Sept. 17, 1987, he was married to Kathleen Ann Coe by the Justice of the Peace in Perry. Gary delivered the paper and also did night cleaning at Hy-Vee in Perry. They moved to Audubon, where Gary also delivered papers in all types of weather pulling his wagon full of papers covering the entire Audubon community. They moved back to Perry for five years while Gary delivered papers until he retired. They returned to Audubon in December of 2022.
Gary enjoyed grilling. He loved to fish. He liked watching westerns and listening to Country music. But enjoyed spending time with his family the most, especially his grandchildren. He loved to joke and pulling little pranks .
He was a member of the Christian church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Rickey De Vilbiss; and his sister Patricia Ann De Vilbiss Martin.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Coe De Vilbiss of Audubon; his children Jennifer Sable, Martin De Vilbiss, Jerry De Vilbiss, Josh De Vilbiss and Monica De Vilbiss all of Perry; 2 step-children Raymond Bacon of Jefferson and Elizabeth Bacon of Hutchinson, Kan.; 4 grandchildren; his brother Douglas and wife Debbie De Vilbiss; his sister Shirley Diedrich of Bettendorf; his brothers-in-law Roger Wright of Audubon; Tom “Tony” Anderson of Exira, Russell Coe of Guthrie, and Melvin Coe of Atlantic, his sisters-in-law Karen Coe, Sharen Coe and Sandra Peel all of Audubon, Tanya Anderson of Exira, Kelley Peel of Atlantic, and Kim Huggins of Panora; nieces and great nephews; other relatives and many friends.