AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution hiring Linda Bills as office manager for secondary roads, who will start on March 21.
Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl said they had a lot of good applicants apply for the job.
“It was down to two,” Rydl said. “It was a tough decision to make, but we (selected) Linda. She’s got a lot of experience in accounts receivable, payable payroll, (and things like that).”
In other business, Weed Commissioner Kent Grabill discussed purchasing a skid loader attachment that would help remove debris from piles of trees that have been burned.
“We have been burning tree piles, and anything that’s left we’ve been trying to load up and move,” Grabill said. “I think this year we have burned about 60 piles.”
He said the new attachment — skid loader bucket with a grapple on it — would help grab the debris better than just using a regular skid loader. He said the attachment would cost approximately $4,500, and he had the money in the budget to cover the cost.
The supervisors agreed the equipment would not only help move the debris, but it may also make it safer for the people to do the job.