Exira Lions continuing tradition of serving the community

The Exira Lions Club is continuing the tradition of serving a meal to the Exira-EHK Spartan Staff, teachers, secretaries, administrators, bus drivers, para-educators and janitors on Aug.18 during their Professional Development days. Exira Lions realize there are limited choices for eating in Exira and we enjoy meeting and greeting the new faculty as well. Additionally, this time gives the faculty a chance to say thank you for supporting us and the Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club with their Advisers Lion Riann Hansen and Lion Megan Wilkerson. The Leos continue to serve their community in many ways. One of their favorite annual events is “Pies for Puppies,” where they make homemade pies with the Lions to support sponsoring for LeaderDog. This event occurs in November, so order your favorite pie.
Additionally this month, the Exira Lions Club will be joining the Exira Community Club, the American Legion, and the Exira Fire and EMT Team to celebrate and commemorate the new concession stand, basketball court, and playground equipment at the American Legion Park. We will celebrate with a meal of barbecue hamburgers, sweet corn, and drinks along with the ribbon cutting for the new equipment. Come out and celebrate together these new additions to a great family park for all to enjoy now.
The Lions of Exira congratulate the American Legion and the Exira Community Club who have the successfully accomplished these projects for the citizens and families of Exira and the surrounding areas. We have much to be proud of, thanks to generous gifts and our industrious volunteers. A special thanks to L & L Construction and their crew for working diligently to complete the concessions stand for our little league season. The Lions look forward to many years of serving the community and families from the concession stand. God has been good to us and the community.
Our big undertaking for environmental activity of our club is to collect stretchable plastics such as grocery bags, saran-wrap, Ziplock bags, freezer bags, and those other items that are stretchable when poked with a finger. Water bottles and other containers that crinkle are not recyclable. To get as much plastics as possible we are setting up drop off points in Audubon:
• Audubon — Juanita Reynard’s place at 407 First Avenue, inside her front porch.
• Audubon — Chrystal Zobel’s place at 1119 North Division Street, inside garage door.
• Exira — You may drop them off at the Lion Community Center from 9 to 10 AM
• Exira — Call 712-304-5066 to make other arrangements at the Community Center.
• Exira – Contact any Lion member.
It takes 500 pounds of this type of plastic to get a FREE bench from Trex, INC. who is sponsoring this program. We would like to get multiple benches to put in Exira, Audubon and possibly Brayton, Gray, Ross, and Kimballton. The more plastic we keep from landing in landfills, the less opportunity for it to be flying in trees and blowing in ditches, etc. We can do this together and make a difference in the landfills and our surrounding communities.
We have six months to get 500 pounds of plastic to warrant a bench. It is free and costs nothing for us. These benches placed in each of our small towns will last for a long time with little to no care. What a win for our communities.
Together, Citizens of Audubon County, the towns of Audubon, Gray, Ross, Exira, Brayton and Kimballton, can make a difference. We accept plastic from anyone and everyone. Sorry farmers, the wrap on hay and agricultural products are too contaminated to take.