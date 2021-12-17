Oct. 17, 1951 — Nov. 28, 2021
Funeral services for David Robert Christensen, 70, will be held in the Chapel at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 30th at 10 a.m. with a luncheon following. The service will be livestreamed at: Hope Online. A private burial will take place on a future date.
David Robert Christensen, age 70, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2021 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
David, the first child of Chester and Ruth Christensen was born on Oct. 17, 1951 in Audubon. He was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Audubon. David learned to read at a young age and he was a voracious reader throughout his lifetime. He proudly achieved the honor of Eagle Scout during his youth. He attended Audubon Community Schools, graduating with the High School class of 1969.
At age 21, David was elected Audubon County Auditor making him the youngest elected official within the state of Iowa. His love of computer work began with this role. In 1980, David married Lori Thomsen and from this union two daughters, Emily and Tessa were born. David’s career path took the family to Mason City where he worked for Cerro Gordo County as a Data Processing Analyst.
Years later, a different career opportunity presented itself and David along with brother, Keith, operated the Exira Farm Supply, bringing him and the family back to the Audubon area. David and Lori divorced in 1996.
Working in the IT field brought David a great deal of satisfaction throughout the remainder of his career. He held various roles with Equitable of Iowa, Physician’s Mutual, Broker’s International, DHS of Iowa and Food Bank of Iowa. He was self-taught and excelled in this area of expertise.
David met Karla Smith in 2000 and they were married in 2002. They spent over 19 years enjoying life together. Family adventures included renting an RV and traveling with the girls to various locations. Nothing says fun like “1-800-RENT-ME.” David’s sense of humor was contagious and delighted many people over the years.
David lived generously. He always made time to assist others as needed. He loved to bake bread and cure and smoke meat and share samples. If you were lucky enough to have a bite of a “bacon explosion” it was like winning the lottery for a meat lover.
Left to mourn his loss is his wife, Karla Christensen; children, Emily (Paul) Blake and Tessa (Evan) Randolph; grandchildren, Lucas and Genevieve Randolph; brothers Keith (Lana) Christensen, Chris, (Kristy) Christensen and Michael Christensen as well as nieces, nephews, an aunt, other relatives and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; father, Chester; sister, Sandy Olesen; nephew, Christopher Tibben; and nieces Alexandra Christensen and Jennifer Erb.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue League of Iowa or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.