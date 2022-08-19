Oct. 7, 1942 — Aug. 7, 2022
The Celebration of Life Memorial services for Thomas James Garber, 79, were conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, with inurnment at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery near Van Meter on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 11a.m. The honorary casket bearers were Terry Siedelmann, Darrell Christensen, Jim Bobenmoyer, Larry and Darlene Johnston; Tom and Joan Nielsen; Carol Kallesen, Larry Wellendorf and Gary Owens. The Kessler Funeral home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Thomas James Garber, the son of John Samuel and Bernice (Thomsen) Garber was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Atlantic, and died Aug. 7, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 79 years, and 10 months. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and served as an Altar Boy throughout his younger years.
Tom attended the Audubon Community Schools from Kindergarten through the 12th grade, graduating with the High School Class of 1960. Following graduation, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 1, 1960 and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas for Basic Training, then on to Biloxi, Mississippi, Maine and Labrador. During his tour of duty, he served in the food service as a cook. Tom was Honorably discharged on Jan. 3, 1964 and returned to Audubon.
On June 26, 1965 he was united in marriage to Dona Louise Nielsen at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. They were blessed with two daughters Sharon Kay and Cynthia Ann. Tom was employed at Emmert Manufacturing Company in Audubon as a painter from 1964 to 1965. He then joined the Audubon Police Department and served as a police officer from 1965 to 1966. In 1966 he joined Ray’s Feed Service (later known as Aud-Ex Feed Service) and worked there until 1983. Tom joined the Audubon County Roads Department and worked as a motor grader operator from 1983 until his retirement from the County on Dec. 30, 2004. After a month or two of retirement Tom felt he needed something to do, so he worked for the Kjergaard Family Farms for 6 years, retiring once again 2011. Tom then worked part-time for Jorgensen Farms from 2012 to 2015 when he finally retired.
Tom was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon until 1969 at which time he joined Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon where he served as an usher for several years. He served on the Audubon Park and Recreation Board and was Chairman of the Open Space Planning Committee for the West Audubon Buyout Program. Tom was a member of and past Steward of Local 2003 Union and was a member the American Legion Post #120, Audubon. He enjoyed participation on Audubon and Manning bowling teams as well as State and National Bowling Tournaments for several years. Tom also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, camping and going on fishing trips as well as watching westerns on T.V. He cheered for the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Twins, Iowa and Iowa State. The family enjoyed working on DIY projects throughout the years. Tom loved spending time with his family, especially activities with his granddaughters. He enjoyed quiet times at home and traveling with his wife and best friend Dona.
Preceding him in death were his parents John and Bernice Garber; his nephew Daniel Garber; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Martin J. and Bertha Mae Nielsen; his brother-in-law Gordon Lange and sister-in-law Ann Nielsen.
Survivors include his wife Dona Garber of Audubon; his children: Sharon and husband Stephen Messer of Runnells, and Cynthia and husband Jeff Deist of Audubon; his granddaughters: Kaytlyn Ann Messer and Lisa Marie Messer and her boyfriend Will Putney all of Des Moines. His sisters Carol and husband Robert Zaller of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mary Jones of Hopedale, Mass.; his brother Michael and wife Shari Garber of Perry; his sister-in-law Marcia and husband Kenneth Snyder of Audubon; his brother-in-law Steven Nielsen of Waverly; his uncle Eugene and wife Robin Thomsen of Elk Horn, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.