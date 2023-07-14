Exira Alumni annual coffee

The annual Exira Alumni Coffee was Sunday, July 2 at the Exira Lions Building. The event, held for all graduates of Exira High School, was attended by 27 alumni and an additional 5 guests. Greg Jensen welcomed the group with special recognition given to the class of 1973, in honor of their 50-year reunion. Present from the class were Char (Nissen) Bintner, Judy (Ericikson) Bintner, and Terry (Bengard) Lawson. Those in attendance were entertained with trivia questions about the year ’73.
Additional alumni acknowledged included: Phyllis (Walker) Hensley, Class of 1943, and Mark Jensen, Class of 1985, the oldest and youngest respectively. Alumni attending were from Florida, Ohio, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, as well as Iowa. Following a brief program, cake and a co-op lunch was served.