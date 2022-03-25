EXIRA – Two Exira-EHK school employees are planning to open a daycare center in Exira this summer.
Stephanie Thompson and Kristi Madsen previously owned daycares individually, and both have been working with children at the school for several years — three for Thompson, and 16 for Madsen.
“We definitely have a background with kids,” Madsen said.
The two friends decided to join forces, and open a daycare together, sometime late this summer because they see a need in Exira to have daycare available.
Both are attending training, and are in the progress of getting all the paperwork completed, getting a background check in order to be registered by the state to officially open, and plan on having the center in one of their own houses. They decided to name the center “Rascal Ranch,” something that evoked thoughts of children.
“We didn’t want it to be a name that wasn’t affiliated with just us,” Madsen said. “We wanted it to be something that was catchy and affiliated with kids.”
The two haven’t really advertised the new center yet, but they have already received a lot of good feedback on the idea.
“We have been getting a lot of positive feedback,” Madsen said. “It’s going well already and we really haven’t advertised it.”
They said people have already contacted them about having their children attend, and they said they can have up to 16 total children. They plan on having an open house prior to being open, although a date hasn’t been set yet. People who are interested can send them a personal message on their Rascal Ranch Facebook page or email them at rascalranch45@gmail.com.
Both are excited and nervous to start a new chapter and a new endeavor.
“(It’s) just exciting to go onto something new,” Madsen said.