The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased slightly last week, representing the first uptick in weekly reported cases in more than a month.
featured
Iowa COVID-19 infection rate has first increase in weeks (AJ)
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Passionate about Reading
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon wrestlers host Wheeler Invitational
- Cooking Class with Blue Ribbon Winning, Local Food Network Star Nash Roe
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- RETHINK YOUR DRINK 2023 APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FROM DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA FOUNDATION
- Federal Grant Helps Add Housing in Audubon
- Fun at the Exira Public Library
- DMACC PARTNERS WITH UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S VENTURE SCHOOL; DES MOINES COHORT BEGINS FEBRARY 22
- REGIONAL GIRLS WRESTLING: Audubon girls wrestlers finish season at regional meet
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.