AUDUBON COUNTY – Officials with Audubon County Memorial Hospital told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday they will be contacting other counties and area hospitals to consider working together to provide patient transfers by ambulance out of the county.
Hospital COO Paul Topliff said last weekend was a good example because they had two patients come in who had heart attacks. They were able to stabilize both patients, who then had to wait to find somebody to transfer them to another hospital. They said medical helicopters were not available to transport due to the weather, and they called all over the state looking for someone to transport the patient. In the end, they found someone to transport the patients, but staff agreed to come up with a plan because transfers are continuing to be a problem.
“We’re having issues regarding transporting patients out of the county,” Topliff said. “It’s getting worse and worse.”
Hospital officials estimated 100 people need to be transferred out of the county by ambulance each year, which isn’t a big number, but a driver and at least one medical person is needed for transport. They are considering working with another county, like Guthrie or Shelby, or area hospitals to share the cost of equipment, staffing and an ambulance to provide the service. Hospital CEO Suzanne Cooner said one suggestion for staffing was working with people who are part of the volunteer ambulance, and paying them to do that. However, there was a question if volunteers would be available because they would have to spend at least half a day to make the transfer.
Back in January, Cooner expressed the same concern due to a limited number of beds in hospitals they typically worked with, and a company they worked with to make transfers- Midwest Ambulance. The company, which has a station in Audubon, had signed a contract with Cass County, Cass Health and the city of Atlantic for ambulance service, and that meant it had limited services available in Audubon.