Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.