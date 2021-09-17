STUART – The AC/GC Chargers rolled to their fourth straight win of the season with a 56-0 win over West Central Valley during the Wildcats’ Homecoming celebration.
In the Chargers’ first defensive series, linebacker Seth Reno put the Wildcat quarterback on the turf for a seven-yard loss, which led to a punt.
AC/GC took possession at West Central Valley’s 41 yard-line. After losing a yard on first down, Charger Gavin Cornelison rumbled for 20 yards, setting up a 22-yard touchdown run by Cayden Jensen to put the Chargers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
After the kickoff, the Chargers defense backed the Wildcats up two yards, when Reid Rumelhart intercepted a pass by West Central Valley’s quarterback. The next series started with a three-yard run by running back Charlie Crawford, followed by another run by Cornelison. Charger quarterback Brock Littler threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jensen, putting the Chargers on top 14-0.
AC/GC’s defense remained stingy on the next series, with the Chargers backing the Wildcats up again by a couple yards. On the punt, Jensen came in off the corner and blocked the kick, giving AC/GC excellent field position.
The next series had a few mistakes by the Chargers, but forward progress was made. However, the quarter expired with a 25-yard run by Jensen to set up a first-and-goal from the Wildcat 3 yard-line. Once play resumed, Jensen hauled the ball across the goal line to put the Chargers up 21-0 early in the second period.
West Central Valley’s next series was similar to the previous one, with no progress, resulting in another Wildcat punt.
AC/GC took possession on their own 33 yard-line and began to march the ball down the field, starting with a 31-yard sprint down the field. Jensen added another 22 yards to the running total. Littler unloaded a 23-yard pass to Crawford to set the Chargers up with first-and-goal on the 1 yard-line. Cornelison pushed the pile forward to cross the goal line, giving AC/GC a 28-0 advantage.
West Central Valley was able to put up 3 yards on the next series, punting from a 4th-and-7 situation.
The Chargers took possession on their own 40 yard-line. Cornelison rumbled to the Wildcat 42 yard-line, then Jensen flew through defenders to the end zone, giving AC/GC a 35-0 advantage about halfway through the second quarter.
The next series saw West Central Valley open with a fumble on the kick return, which they recovered around their own 21 yard-line. The Wildcats were able to advance the ball to their own 27 yard-line, but no further, punting the ball to the mid-field stripe.
Crawford got the handoff and sprinted 50 yards to put AC/GC 42-0 at half.
After the longer-than-usual halftime due to West Central Valley’s Homecoming activities, the Wildcats kicked off to Jensen, who ran the ball 80-yards to add six more points, giving the Chargers a 48-0 advantage.
With a continuous clock going, AC/GC kicked the ball back to the Wildcats, who advanced the ball as far as their own 40 yard-line, but could advance no further.
After having the ball turned over on downs, AC/GC started with the ball on the Wildcats 35 yard-line. Cornelison charged down the field to West Central Valley’s 12 yard-line. He then got the carry to the oppositions 4 yard-line, and marched it in, putting the Chargers up 54-0.
AC/GC then opted for the 2-point conversion, which was scored by Cael Hoing, giving the Chargers a 56-0 advantage in the 3rd quarter.
After the kickoff, West Central Valley started on their own 35 yard-line. They were able to move up to their own 43 yard-line, before turning the ball over on downs.
Reno ran the ball to the Wildcat 40 yard-line, then moved it to the 37 yard-line. On the next play, the Chargers coughed the ball up, giving West Central Valley a chance to recover the ball on their own 37 yard-line.
The Wildcats were able to advance the ball up to their own 41 yard-line, before turning the ball back over to the Chargers on downs.
AC/GC started moving the ball down the field, but errors backed the ball back up, deep in Charger territory. However, Reno was able to get back up to the Charger 42 yard-line before AC/GC had to punt.
West Central Valley took control of the ball on their own 26 yard-line and were able to bring the ball out to their own 49 yard-line, when time expired.
Littler was happy with the results of the game.
“We take it one week at a time, 1 and 0 every week,” he said.
Reno was also pleased with the team’s effort.
“We didn’t’ get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “We kept doing the little things right and we didn’t get complacent. One and 0 ever week.”
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was pleased with his team.
“We did what we had to do,” he said. “We’re 1 and 0 at the end of the week.
“We had a lot of opportunities for most of the guys to play.”
Matthewson said next week’s opponent, Nodaway Valley will pose a challenge to his Chargers as they like to throw the ball a lot.
The Chargers (4-0; 1-0) will travel to Greenfield next week to face off with the Wolverines of Nodaway Valley (2-2; 0-1) next Friday at 7 pm.