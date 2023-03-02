Adair Supervisors could receive $166,000 in opioid settlement

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved filling out the forms needed to participate in the nationwide opioid settlement, and Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said Adair County’s share could be approximately $166,000 depending on how many counties participate.

