Construction has been completed on Swift Avenue, between 280th and 290th, and it is now open to through traffic. Construction there began in June and was expected to wrap up about July 31. It included 270 feet of work for a bridge replacement.
Bridge Replacement completed on Swift Avenue
Laura Bacon
