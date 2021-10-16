Audubon beats Woodbine, 49-24

WOODBINE – The Audubon Wheelers finished the regular season with a win over Woodbine 49-24.
While Woodbine struck first, making the score 8-0 over the Wheelers with 4:33 left in the first quarter-thanks a touchdown pass to senior Paul Freund, Audubon responded with their own touchdown - a touchdown run by senior Gavin Smith- with 43 seconds left in the quarter. The score was now Woodbine 8, Audubon 7 as the quarter ended. Smith would add Audubon’s second score with 7 seconds in the first half, giving them the lead - Audubon 14, Woodbine 8.
Smith would add three more TD’s to Audubon’s score in the third quarter, and Woodbine would find the end zone once more - with another pass to Freund, making the score Audubon, 34, Woodbine 16. Woodbine would pull within 10 points of Audubon at the beginning of the fourth quarter, thanks to a run from senior Corey Bantam near Audubon’s 3-yard line. But Audubon senior Carter Andreasen would add two more running touchdowns to Audubon’s score in the final quarter, making the final score Audubon 49, Woodbine 24.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks said his team adjusted well after realizing Woodbine was making it “a ball game.”
“Those guys are really good,” Birks said. “When they've turned it on this year, they've been tough.They took it to Exira- EHK who made the playoffs tonight. They took it to us early tonight. I think we got caught looking past these guys. Once we figured out that we were in a ball game, we made some adjustments. Credit to the kids for readjusting, figuring out what we needed to do.”
Birks said Woodbine passed the ball more than other teams they’ve faced this year, and he was pleased with what they did to defend the pass, especially making several interceptions.
“The interceptions were big especially in the second half to keep the momentum on our side,” he said.
As the team heads into the playoffs, Birks expects the competition to be even tougher, and no matter who they face, they will have to work hard if they expect to get the next win.
“It's going to be a tough team,” he said. “It's going to be one of the better teams we've played all year.Obviously when you get to the playoffs, you're starting to play some really good teams. And you look at western Iowa, it's loaded (with good teams). Any direction you go. There's going to be some really good teams. We're going to get one of them and we're going to have to play our tails off.”