Audubon FFA Members to Attend Washington Leadership Conference; Develop Skills for Future Leaders

This summer, members from around the country converged in Washington, D.C., to evaluate their personal skills and interests, develop leadership talent and create service plans that will make a difference in their communities.
11 members of the Audubon FFA Chapter, were among those students that traveled to D.C. this summer. They spent the week under the guidance of professionals, counselors and FFA staff. Through workshops, seminars and small groups, members focused on identifying and developing their personal strengths and goals while undergoing comprehensive leadership training that will help them guide their local FFA chapters. The capstone of the event was a civic engagement activity where participants apply what they have learned to a hands-on activity.
Members also analyzed the needs of their communities, developed wide-ranging and high-impact community service initiatives, and learned how to implement their plans with the help of their FFA chapters upon returning home. Students in recent years have promoted agricultural literacy; brought attention to abuse; collected and distributed shoes to individuals in Haiti; created a hunger awareness plan and more.
FFA members experienced the history of our nation’s capital and tour landmarks including the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery, Smithsonian Museums, and the U.S. Capitol, among others. Members also had an opportunity to participate in congressional visits during the week.
Students who attending the conference were: Kylie Petersen, Sullivan McClain, Maddie Kasperbauer, Brody Weber, Lane Elmquist, Anna Larsen, Kade Sporrer, Jordan Mulford, Maecy Rudy, Brayden Sporrer, and Ryan Hermansen.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.