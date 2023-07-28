Audubon FFA Members to Attend Washington Leadership Conference; Develop Skills for Future Leaders

Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.