AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon Board of Supervisors approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2022 for additional revenues in secondary roads, for American Rescue Act funds that the county received this year and for county mental health funds that will be given to the region.
Audubon County Auditor Lisa Frederiksen said Tuesday part of the amendment was changing what was budgeted for revenue for secondary roads.
“Revenues were coming in higher than we budgeted,” Frederiksen said, explaining they were approximately $550,000 higher.
She said approximately $530,000 in American Rescue Act Funds, or COVID funding, which the county received this fiscal year, was added to the budget. That amount is approximately half of what the county will receive, and the other half will come the next fiscal year. Those funds will be used for HVAC expenses.
Frederiksen said approximately $238,000 added to the budget will go to the mental health region that the county is part of, which is the Heart of Iowa Community Services. The region, which includes Audubon, Guthrie and Dallas Counties, will oversee mental health and disability services.