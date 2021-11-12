Axne touts biofuel incentives

ATLANTIC – Congressman Cindy Axne touted Tuesday how agriculture can benefit in the latest federal bill proposed by democrats set to be debated next week.
Axne, along with USDA’s Under Secretary of Agriculture for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small visited Elite Octane Tuesday morning, and said the bill includes $2 billion for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to provide grants to farmers and small businesses for energy efficiency upgrades on their operations, $1 billion to expand use of biofuels nationwide, a four-year extension of the biodiesel tax credit, and tax credits to expand access to new markets for Iowa biofuels like sustainable aviation fuel.
She said these will help support rural communities and small businesses,especially when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.
“These funds will go a heck of a long way in supporting our agriculture communities and our rural small business in achieving carbon reduction,” he said.
Axne said agriculture has always been innovative when it comes to climate matters, and Iowa has a way to have home grown energy for the country.
“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, our biofuel sector is really the cutting edge when it comes to reducing our carbon footprint,” she said.”Not only do our products keep millions of pounds of carbon out of our air, they are also using innovations so they can reuse the energy. We have the resources in this country to supply the energy that we need and we’ve got them right here in Iowa.”
Elite Octane is just one example of that innovation as they are installing a Dryer Exhaust Energy Recovery (DEER) system, which will capture and reuse the energy from the plant’s dryer – allowing the plant to recapture and use 89 million kilowatt hours per year, enough electricity to power close to 6,000 homes. The company is able to do the project thanks to $250,000 in current REAP funding.
Elite Octane CEO Nick Bowdish said the project will allow the business to capture and reuse waste heat, and will save natural gas use.
“We have every expectation that’s going to reduce our natural gas consumption by more than 10 percent,” Bowdish said Tuesday morning.
He said the company seeked out the grant funds because they thought it was a good fit, and they hope to have it running next month.