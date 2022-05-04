AVOCA — The first places came on the girls’ side for area track teams at the Western Iowa Conference meet Tuesday night.
And for Riverside, that success came with five titles, three of them in relays.
The Lady Dawgs picked up wins in the distance medley relay, and the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays, and got two individual wins from Veronica Andrusyshyn, those in the 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles.
That paced the Lady Dawgs to a strong third-place finish in the final standings with 108 points, behind meet champion Treynor (155.5) and runner-up Underwood (120.5).
Andrusyshyn was also a part of the winning 4x200-meter relay. The other relay winners came in the 4x400-meter relay (Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Lydia Erickson and Izzy Bluml) and distance medley relay (Emma Gordon, Woods, and Elly and Carly Henderson).
Audubon, which came in fifth, had four second-place finishes, but got its big win in the 1500-meter run, with Stefi Beisswenger edging Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer by 0.02, with a winning time of 5:14.25.
Beisswenger had a second in the 3000-meter run, with other runner-up finishes coming from Hannah Thygesen in the 800-meter run, and in the sprint medley relay, distance medley relay.
Loralei Wahling’s third-place finish in the 100-meter dash was tops for AHSTW. The Lady Vikes placed eighth.
On the boys’ side of the meet, Riverside was sixth, Audubon seventh and AHSTW eighth. Seconds were the best performances by any of the area teams.
The Wheelers were paced by second-place finishes by Gavin Smith in the hurdle events, including the 110- and 400-meter races and anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay with Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen.
Grady Jeppesen had a pair of silvers, with a 5’8” leap in the high jump and in the 400-meter dash. The 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays also finished as runner-up, with Jeppesen running on both.
AHSTW’s distance medley relay, the team of Seth Pope, Nick Denning, Ryan Wedemeyer and Caleb Hatch, came in third as the best placing of the night for the Vikings.
Western Iowa Conference meet
Tuesday, May 3, at Avoca
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Underwood 191, 2. Treynor 100, 3. IKM-Manning 90, 4. Logan-Magnolia 81, 5. Missouri Valley 73, 6. Riverside 71, 7. Audubon 62, 8. AHSTW 30, 9. Tri-Center 28.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 2. Grady Jeppesen (Riv) 5’8”. Shot put: 8. Alex Foran (Aud) 37’1”. Discus: 4. Alex Foran (Aud) 123’2”, 6. Jett Petersen (AHSTW) 105’1”. Sprint medley: 3. Riverside 1:38.28, 5, Audubon 1:42.98, 7. AHSTW 1:45.70. 3200: 6. Kellen Oliver (Riv) 12;02.32, 7. Caden Geraghty (AHSTW) 13:15.64. 4x800: 4. Riverside 9:01.93, 7. Audubon 10:19.71. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Audubon 1:02.92, 5. AHSTW 1:07.23, 6. Riverside 1:07.31. 100: 4. Mikey Casson (Riv) 11.81, 7. Gavin Newcomb (AHSW) 12.18. Distance medley relay: 3. AHSTW 3:56.49, 8. Riverside 4:09.51. 400: 2. Grady Jeppesen (Riv) 54.54. 4x200: 4. Audubon 1:41.84, 6. Riverside 1:43.05. 110 hurdles: 2. Gavin Smith (Aud) 15.73, 5. Gavin Newcomb (AHSTW) 16.89, 6. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 16.94. 800: 3. Ayden Salais (Riv) 2:05.19, 6. Zeke Konkler (Aud) 2:09.28. 200: 8. Manuel Beisswenger (Aud) 25.33. 400 hurdles: 2. Gavin Smith (Aud) 56.27, 4. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 59.45, 6. Liam Fagan (Riv) 59.70. 1600: 7. Mason McCready (Riv) 5:16.84, 8. Aiden Bell (Riv) 5:21.54. 4x100: 2. Riverside 45.61, 3. Audubon 46.16, 6. AHSTW 50.44. 4X400: 2. Riverside 3:31.24, 5. AHSTW 3:52.16, 6. Audubon 3:58.00.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Treynor 155.5, 2. Underwood 120.5, 3. Riverside 108, 4. Logan-Magnolia 108, 5. Audubon 71, 6. IKM-Manning 62, 7. Tri-Center 59, 8. AHSTW 32, 9. Missouri Valley 27.
Area results (top 8)
Shot put: 5. Sophia Taylor (Riv) 28’6”, 6. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 27’8”. Discus: 5. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 81’11”, 7. Abbie Willett (AHSTW) 79’2”. Long jump: 7. Macy Woods (Riv) 14’6”, 8. Lillian Scott (AHSTW) 14’0”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:57.32, 6. AHSTW 2:09.67, 8. Riverside 2:09.94. 3000: 2. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:24.70, 5. Rylie Knop (AHSTW) 12:42.50. 4x800: 2. Riverside 10:24.92. Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Audubon 1:13.03, 6. AHSTW 1:22.34, 7. Riverside 1:24.62. 100: 1. Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riv) 12.89, 8. Emma Gordon (Riv) 14.14. Distance medley relay: 1. Riverside 4:31.07, 2. Audubon 4:32.27, 7. AHSTW 4:52.95. 400: 4. Veronica Schechinger (Riv) 1:05.74, 7. Brooklyn Buck (AHSTW) 1:08.83. 4x200: 1. Riverside 1:48.27, 4. Audubon 1:53.96, 6. AHSTW 1:56.79. 100 hurdles: 1. Veronica Andryshyshn (Riv) 15.83. 800: 2. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:28.50, 3. Carly Henderson (Riv) 2:38.76, 6. Veronica Schechinger (Riv) 2:48.08, 8. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 2:44.41. 200: 2. Lydia Erickson (Riv) 27.34, 3. Izzy Bluml (Riv) 27.90. 400 hurdles: 7. Ayla Richardson (Riv) 1:18.54. 1500: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 5:14.25, 7. Carly Henderson (Riv) 5:36.62. 4x100: 2. Riverside 52.00, 4. AHSTW 55.05, 7. Audubon 56.47. 4X400: 1. Riverside 4:15.93, 3. Audubon 4:23.63, 8. AHSTW 4:40.66.