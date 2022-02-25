The Audubon Lions Club recently delivered meat and cheese trays with thank you certificates to Audubon Medical Clinic, Exira Medical Clinic, the Friendship Home and Audubon County Memorial Hospital to show appreciation for their efforts through this COVID period. Tom and Virginia Mennenoh also donated a tray to the Exira Care Center. Tom Mennonoh is shown here delivering several of the trays to two of the five lucky businesses!
