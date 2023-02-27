AUDUBON COUNTY – Members of the Audubon County Beef and Pork Producers held their banquet Saturday night at the Exira Event Center, which included an auction of trophies and other items to raise money for scholarships.
featured
Audubon County Beef/Pork Producers hold auction
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam (copy)
- Injury accident south of Griswold, Sunday night
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- Audubon High School students earn Division I, Division II ratings at State
- IEDA approves award for Puck Custom Enterprises
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- Kamryn Waymire, Elk Horn, Received Honors at Regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival
- Harlan Police
- Audubon Community Calendar
- Area Police Reports
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.