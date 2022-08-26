Welcome back teachers

On Aug. 17 teachers at Audubon Community Schools had their “Welcome Back” gathering. The Chamber of Commerce provided breakfast, made by The Bakery on Broadway, and gifts for all the new teachers/staff. Audubon County Farm Bureau provided the cups/napkins and Megan Kelly was there to represent them and help serve! The new Eternity Church in town came to deliver a $10 Bakery gift card and disinfectant wipes to every teacher and $20 to every elementary school teacher for school supplies!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: W-MU's strong second half dooms Audubon
- Lego My Albert?
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Audubon opens with Week 0 game
- Council to put more bite into dog control ordinance
- Audubon County Supervisors hear update on Littlefield Park cabins
- Emily Foran “Living To Serve” plan
- PREP VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Audubon seeks a move up WIC
- Sidewalk project ribbon cutting
- Audubon's Operation T-Bone is coming up
- Area Counties authorized for Emergency Haying or grazing of CRP acres
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.