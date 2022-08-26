Welcome back teachers

On Aug. 17 teachers at Audubon Community Schools had their “Welcome Back” gathering. The Chamber of Commerce provided breakfast, made by The Bakery on Broadway, and gifts for all the new teachers/staff. Audubon County Farm Bureau provided the cups/napkins and Megan Kelly was there to represent them and help serve! The new Eternity Church in town came to deliver a $10 Bakery gift card and disinfectant wipes to every teacher and $20 to every elementary school teacher for school supplies!

