The penny machine is up and running in the train car at Albert The Bull park! Special gratitude to the 100+ Women of Audubon County for helping make this happen for Albert. A special shout out to Tony Bush and Steve Hoyle for installing it. When you place your four quarters and a penny in the machine you can pick which design of four to be pressed on your penny. Designs are front of Albert, back end of Albert, Iowa/state bird and Audubon County pictorial interests.

Tags