READ BEYOND THE BEATEN PATH was the theme for the 2022 Children’s Summer Reading Program at the Audubon Public Library. The program began on June 1, 2022 and ended on July 30, 2022. The program was a great success. 91 children participated: 54 preschoolers through first graders; 30 second, third and fourth graders; 7 fifth and sixth graders.

