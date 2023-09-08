Just for fun, no awards, create a collage with a picture taken on the first day of each season from the same location. Decide on your location and remember to take a picture on the first day of fall (Sept. 23), the first day of winter (Dec. 21), the first day of spring (March 19) and the first day of summer (June 20). We will display these at the fair next July. Each of the four picture should not be larger than 4x6. You may make the collage yourself or with a program like Shutterfly. Details will be included in the fair book next spring. Looking forward to Fair 2024 – July 16-21.

