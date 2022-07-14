ATLANTIC – Audubon County may have another option when it comes to the information technology position as another employee is interested in the field.
VA Director James Miller told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday he would be going back to school later this year to get this information technology certificate. He said part of his work included doing on the job training, and he wanted to see if the county would be willing to let him do that at the courthouse.
He didn’t know if that was possible or if it could lead to some other opportunity, like an on-call IT position or more, but he wanted to offer the idea to the supervisors. Miller said he was always interested in working in the IT field, but took the VA position because it became available after he had retired from the military.
“(Information Technology was) something I wanted to- but this (VA job) presented itself and I just retired from the military,” he said.
Only two of the three board members were present Tuesday, and Board member Rick Thompson said the idea was “interesting,” and suggested Miller come back and tell Board Member Doug Sorensen about the idea since he wasn’t at the meeting.
Miller’s goal is to become as much of an asset to the county as he can.
“If I can become more of an asset to the courthouse, this county, that’s what I want to do,” he said.