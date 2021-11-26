AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday hiring Cassie Jacobsen as part-time dispatcher and jailer as recommended by Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson, who has been searching for someone to do the job full time.
Johnson wasn’t finding a full time candidate he was happy with, however, he did find Jacobsen who was willing to work part-time on an as needed basis. He said she had experience in the medical field, and working as a dispatcher.
“She will be doing training for the first couple of months, (and working with) someone else,” Johnson said.
He asked for her start date to be Dec. 2, and asked for her wage to be $16.82 per hour.
In other business, the board didn’t make any decision on appointing Kent Grabill as weed commissioner until there could be more discussion on compensation.
Grabill asked if there had been any discussion on compensation, and Chairman Rick Thompson said there hadn’t been any discussion on compensation for anybody yet. Members agreed to do so, and get back with Grabill as soon as possible so an appointment could be made.
Grablll also reported that he is “shopping” for chemicals because of availability and price. He said one supplier he works with put in an order for one chemical in July or August.
“He still hasn’t got it,” Grabill said. “He’s hoping for the first of the year, but he says it’s probably going to be more like April.”
He said the price of one broadleaf herbicide went up 18% on Sept. 1, and on Nov. 1, it went up 30% more.