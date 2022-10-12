AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Audubon County Memorial Hospital Wednesday to pay for patient transport by ambulance to the Des Moines or Council Bluffs areas.
Audubon Supervisors approve ambulance contract
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Steffensen receives scholarship
- PREP FOOTBALL: Wheelers play hard, fall to West Harrison
- Big homecoming win for Wheelers
- Masking Changes at Guthrie County Hospital & Clinics
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Six top 10 finishes by area runners at WIC meet
- Job Fair Coming Up On Friday
- Bob Stessman of Manning receives Bowl of Hygeia Award
- Students to experience “homelessness”
- On The Docket: Two Texas men arrested for assault
- Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.