After 34 years with St. Anthony Regional Hospital, Edward H. Smith, Jr. will be retiring in July. Smith began his career at St. Anthony in 1988 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. For the past ten years, Smith has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the organization.
“It’s been a rewarding 34-year career at St. Anthony working alongside a great staff providing quality healthcare to our patients,” said Smith. “I am looking forward to spending time with my wife, Vicki, our children, and three grandchildren.”
During Smith’s tenure, St. Anthony has had significant growth in community healthcare services, employees, physicians, and financial stability. The St. Anthony Clinic expansion, Rehab Services remodel and expansion, Café St. Anthony remodel, and the construction of Garden View Assisted Living and St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center were accomplished. In addition, Pastoral Care Endowment and several other endowment funds were established. The staff has increased to 750 full and part-time employees which has doubled since 1988. St. Anthony has also been recognized nationally for quality services as a model rural healthcare provider, as well as being recognized as one of the lowest-cost hospitals nationwide.
Additionally, Smith has been an active leader in the community. He served as Mayor of Carroll from 2000 to 2006. He continues to serve as a member of Carroll Area Development Corporation and is a member of New Hope Village Board of Directors.
A come-and-go retirement reception will be held for Smith on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. in the St. Anthony Regional Hospital Atrium. Refreshments will be served.
Allen Anderson will succeed Smith as President and CEO of St. Anthony. Smith will assist with the transition process before he fully departs.