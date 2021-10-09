AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers dominated their latest opponent, West Harrison, during Friday night's game with a final score of 50 to 8.
The team came out swinging with a TD on their first play when Carter Andreasen ran the ball all the way to the end zone from their own 26-yard line. After that, the Wheelers were able to keep scoring and keep their opponent out of the end zone throughout the first half. Andreasen, Gavin Smith, Brandon Wessel, Aaron Olson all found the end zone throughout the first half which ended with the score Audubon 43, West Harrison 0.
West Harrison made their lone touchdown during the second half after putting together a string of drives starting at their own 19-yard line. After making it to Audubon's 7-yard line, West Harrison's junior Brady Melby caught a pass and went in for the TD. Smith would add another touchdown for Audubon early in the fourth quarter to get the Wheelers to 50 points.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks was pleased with the team's play, especially in the first half, and especially because members of the JV team were able to get some experience.
"The first half was really good," Birks said. "I thought we came out, played well, did what we needed to do, got up 40 some, put the JV guys in at the start of the third quarter. Anytime you can get the JV in at halftime is a good sign."
He said one focus for this game was starting well as in some games the team tended to start slow, even though they finished well.
"That was a focus," he said. "We came out- got out to a hot start."
The Wheelers will take on Woodbine for the final regular season game at Woodbine, and Birks said the team will have to adjust to a different style of team play against Woodbine.
"They throw it around a little bit, so we haven't seen a team that chucks as much as these guys," he said. "They've got a nice athletic quarterback. They've got a kid who was lineman of the year in our district last year, and they've got a ready nice receiver as well. What I've seen from other teams and the stats, our pass defence better be ready from the get go (against Woodbine)."