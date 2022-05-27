Despite cooler temperatures on Saturday morning, several people came out to look at classic cars, semis and more during the second annual Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up event. The show and shine event featured vehicles of all kinds and was held at Waspy's Truck Stop in Audubon.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 71%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:50:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:44:20 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few passing clouds. High 83F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:50:08 AM
Sunset: 08:44:20 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:49:32 AM
Sunset: 08:45:10 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 19 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:48:57 AM
Sunset: 08:45:59 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 22 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 05:48:24 AM
Sunset: 08:46:46 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 24 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:47:54 AM
Sunset: 08:47:33 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:47:25 AM
Sunset: 08:48:18 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 05:46:59 AM
Sunset: 08:49:02 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP GOLF: XXX
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: XXX
- PREP BASEBALL: Audubon opens season with 'W'
- Audubon school board approves budget amendments
- ACED hosts Iowa Economic Development Authority Director
- Audubon graduates of 2022 start out their new path with commencement
- Searching the Shelves
- Audubon students protest raises more questions
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' TEAM TENNIS: Wheeler girls fall to Clarinda
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: Pair of sixths, a seventh for NT area on Day 1
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.