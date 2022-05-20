Main Street Block Party May 29 in Coon Rapids Memorial Weekend

Main Street Coon Rapids organizers announced the return of their third annual Main Street Block Party. The Memorial Day Weekend festival will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29 and rock well into the evening.
Termed the “kids zone,” the east block will house several children’s games from 2-6 p.m. The kids zone will include four large inflatables, Twyla Brede’s face painting, balloon art and spin art tent, carnival games at the American Legion, putt putt golf, children’s tie dye t-shirts and minnow races. Thanks to generous sponsors (POET Biorefining, American Legion Family, Trinity Lutheran Church and Tony’s Corner Body and Paint), the kids zone will be free admission.
The west end of Main Street will be fenced off and house adult and teen games, although children are welcome. A double elimination bags tournament sponsored by ET Products will start at 2 p.m. Registration for the tournament will be from noon – 1:30 p.m. with a $50 entry fee per team. The winning Coon Bucks payouts will be first place $250; second place $150; and third place $100.
New this year, will be a Bingo tent from 3-5 p.m.
Finally, the night will cap off with a live band on Main Street. Sponsored by New Way Auto Group, The Happy Endings Band will play from 7 p.m. – midnight. Hailing from Omaha, Neb., the group plays favorites from the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s.
Throughout the event, tasty treats and good meals can be purchased downtown from Chuck’s Bar and Grill, Jenna’s Tattooed Confections, Nature Ammil and the Raccoon River Social Club. A beer garden will be provided by Chuck’s Bar & Grill from 2 p.m. – close. Popcorn and adult drinks will be available in the Legion. Adult beverages will also be sold inside the Raccoon River Social Club.
Picnic tables will be provided, but it is suggested you bring your own lawn chairs. Parking will available in the Beck’s Town Parking lot between Fifth and Sixth Avenues south of Railway Street.
Co-hosted by Main Street Coon Rapids and the City of Coon Rapids, this event would not be possible without the financial support of the following sponsors. BUSINESS PARTNERS Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities, Iowa Savings Bank and New Way Ford. BAND SPONSOR New Way Auto Group. INFLATABLE SPONSOR POET Biorefining, BAGS TOURNAMENT SPONSOR ET Products. PLATINUM SPONSORS Chuck’s Bar and Grill, Drago S.C.I. and Heritage Insurance & Real Estate. GOLD SPONSORS Coon Rapids Hardware Hank, Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker, St. Anthony Clinic in Coon Rapids, and Tony’s Corner Body & Paint. SILVER SPONSORS AV Photography, Availa Bank, Cassie and Jacob Esdohr, Community Insurance Agency, Coon Rapids Enterprise, Frohlich’s SuperValu, KD Portables, NV Tree Service, and Venteicher Electric.
While the event is free, any free-will donations will go to support the MSCR program and future events like the block party, Treats on the Streets, etc. A free-will admission jar will be located at the entrance to the band and beer garden area.
For questions, contact the MSCR office at 712-999-4769 or growcoonrapids@gmail.com