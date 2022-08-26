April 7, 1985
– Aug. 13, 2022
A celebration of life for Travis Lee Petersen, 37, was held Thursday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kimballton with Rev. Jason Zaiger officiating. Casket bearers were Jason Baker, Jamie Jungst, Clinton Weeks, Tyler Barrick, Shawn Birdsall, Jason Jungst, Mike Umland, Kolton Bruce and Bryan Brendeland. A visitation was held on Wednesday from 4-7 at Cornerstone Church in Ames.
Travis Lee Petersen, 37, of Slater passed away Aug. 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Travis was born on April 7, 1985 in Atlantic and graduated from Audubon High in 2003, then attended DMACC and moved to the Slater area. Travis enjoyed snowmobiling, riding ATV’s, being with his friends and was an avid Iowa State fan; but his greatest joy was being a father to Brooks and Baylor. Travis was an out going person who never met a stranger and had friends of all ages. Sundays were his favorite day as they were Sunday fundays!
Travis is survived by his children, Brooks and Baylor of Slater; his parents, Kent and Carol Baier of Brayton; his girlfriend, Lauren Becker of Des Moines; his sisters, Melissa (Tyler) Thygesen of Audubon and Tiffany (Ian) Steensen of Guthrie Center; his brother, Tyson Petersen of Hamlin; and his grandmother, Bonnie Petersen of Kimballton and great-grandfather, Charles Griffith of Audubon; and his nieces and nephews, Hannah and Logan Thygesen of Audubon, Kylie and Whitney Petersen of Hamlin and Bria and Barrett Steensen of Guthrie Center.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell Petersen, Fred and Elaine Baier; his great-grandmother, Jean Griffith and his sister-in-law, Karmen Grabill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to his children’s education fund.