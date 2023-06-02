The DMACC Respiratory Therapy program accepts new students every fall semester, and registration for the Fall 2023 semester is open now.
The DMACC Respiratory Therapy program is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2023 and will host an Open House from 4-6 p.m. on Tues., June 6, in the UnityPoint Health-Des Moines Health Sciences Building (Bldg. 24) at the DMACC Ankeny Campus to mark this significant milestone. The Open House is free to attend and open to the public.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the DMACC Respiratory Therapy program’s state-of-the-art facilities, meet program faculty and alumni, and enjoy a brief presentation.
The need for respiratory therapists continues to increase at a rapid pace in the United States, with openings in the field projected to grow by 23 percent between 2020-2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationally, entry-level wages for respiratory therapists currently range from approximately $23-$40, with most hospitals offering sign-on bonuses due to high demand. Excellent opportunities for advancement are also available, industry-wide, for well-trained respiratory therapists working in a variety of health care settings.
Respiratory therapists care for patients who have trouble breathing — for example, from a chronic respiratory disease, such as asthma or emphysema. Their patients range from premature infants with undeveloped lungs to elderly patients who have diseased lungs. Respiratory interview and examine patients with breathing or cardiopulmonary disorders, consult with physicians to develop patient treatment plans, and then work directly with patients to implement those plans and monitor their progress.
The fully accredited DMACC Respiratory Therapy program accepts new students every fall semester. Students become job-ready in two years or less, graduating with a Respiratory Therapy AAS degree that includes 900+ hours of clinical experience at local health care facilities, didactic learning and lab learning.
And to learn more about the DMACC Respiratory Therapy program, be sure to visitrespiratorytherapy.dmacc.edu and attend the program’s upcoming Open House on June 6. Fall semester classes at DMACC begin August 23, and registration is open now at dmacc.edu.