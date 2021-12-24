AUDUBON — The holiday season is the ideal time to give back. Annually, the internal employees at AMVC donate money to support a local charity in honor of the partners of AMVC for Christmas. Through a survey of the employees, one of the chosen charities was the Children’s Nest in Audubon. Each year, the charity or project varies, however, the organizations who receive the financial contribution makes a positive difference in the community and have similar values to the AMVC partners.
The collected money was used to purchase multiple large packs of colored construction paper, glue sticks, jumbo crayons, paint brushes, 12 bottles of paint and a few children’s books for the Children’s Nest.
“The recent donations from AMVC employees will allow the children who attend the Children’s Nest more opportunities to be creative. Children need many opportunities throughout their early childhood and beyond to express themselves in a positive way,” commented Amy Brandsen, Children’s Nest Director.
The Children’s Nest, which serves thirty children, relies on donations from our community to keep tuition costs and operating costs down. The center provides care for children six weeks of age through preschool.
AMVC is a community centric business and many of the initiatives AMVC supports areas and programs that their employees utilize. Several AMVC employees send their children to the Children’s Nest for childcare as well as two AMVC employees are on volunteers on the Children’s Nest Board of Directors.
“With a large employee base in Audubon, we wanted to show our generosity locally, just as the partner group has modeled to us. We are fortunate to be able make a difference in the community and honor of the AMVC partners,” said Alicia Humphrey, AMVC public relations director.
The AMVC employees are humbled to be truly a part of the community and help spread some extra Christmas spirit.