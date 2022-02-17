AVOCA — The Audubon Wheelers faced the AHSTW Vikings Thursday night in the second round of the class 1A boys basketball playoffs and despite a promising start against the 21-1 Vikings, fell behind late in the game losing 60-34.
The game was actually much closer than the lopsided final indicates. In fact after AHSTW opened the game with an 11-2 run, the Wheelers fought back, thanks to the long-range shooting of Carson Bauer, to take the lead after the first quarter 14-13.
The Wheelers scrappy defense kept the Wheelers in the game while the shooting went cold. By the half the Wheelers were down by just five in a game where the lead bounced back and forth.
But the Wheelers luck ran out in the second half, with the Vikings picking up the pace defensively that led to a number of Wheeler turnovers and set AHSTW shooters up from the perimeter.
By the end of the third period Audubuon trailed 44-29 and the Vikings would go on to extend the lead to 60-34 final.
The Wheelers season ends with a 9-13 record.